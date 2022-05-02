GARDENER STEALS EMPLOYER'S MERC, CRASHES IT

AN adventurous gardener who allegedly stole his employer’s vehicle, got involved in an accident before setting it ablaze in an attempt to conceal the crime has appeared before court.
24-year-old Tinashe Kethani allegedly took advantage of his
employer’s absence and stole his boss’s Mercedes Benz to go for a drive with
his friends.
The car was involved in an accident. In a bid to conceal
the crime, Kethani set the car ablaze.
When he appeared before a Harare court, he was remanded in
custody.
Still at the courts, 63 year old Veronica Chitagu appeared
in court facing charges of theft of trust property after allegedly selling a
house which was left in her care by a friend who had gone overseas.
It is alleged that Chitagu pocketed US$132 000 after
selling the house.
She was remanded out of custody to May 17. zbc
0 comments:
Post a Comment