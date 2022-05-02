GARDENER STEALS EMPLOYER'S MERC, CRASHES IT

AN adventurous gardener who allegedly stole his employer’s vehicle, got involved in an accident before setting it ablaze in an attempt to conceal the crime has appeared before court.

24-year-old Tinashe Kethani allegedly took advantage of his employer’s absence and stole his boss’s Mercedes Benz to go for a drive with his friends.

The car was involved in an accident. In a bid to conceal the crime, Kethani set the car ablaze.

When he appeared before a Harare court, he was remanded in custody.

Still at the courts, 63 year old Veronica Chitagu appeared in court facing charges of theft of trust property after allegedly selling a house which was left in her care by a friend who had gone overseas.

It is alleged that Chitagu pocketed US$132 000 after selling the house.

She was remanded out of custody to May 17.