FOOTIE STAR NOW A SANGOMA

FORGOTTEN footballer, Lennon Tendai Chitsike, has turned into a sangoma.

He is now known as Sekuru Shumba and is based in Southview.

The 36-year-old claims other footballers visit him seeking help to boost their performances.

Chitsike said from 10 to 15 years he played for Black Aces before joining Black Rhinos.

“I was born in 1986 and, from 1996 to 1999, I was under Black Aces.

“Then, from 2000 to 2003, I was under Global United while from 2004 to 2007 I was under Black Rhinos.

“After the death of my father, who was a traditional healer, the spirit started to manifest in me, prompting me to start healing people.

“I did not expect to be a traditional healer, l had passion for football . . . l dreamt of becoming one of the greatest players.

“I used to play and seek for opportunities at several clubs such as Black Rhinos Juniors, Black Aces, Globa, at a tender age and also played in reserve teams,” he said.

Chitsike claims that he has the power to heal cancer.

“I have the power to heal cancer in its initial stages, to mend broken marriages, help those who have committed crimes and to help manjuzu.

“My power comes from ancestral spirits, l even go to several mountains such as Gandachibvuwa and Manizechikapakapa in Chiweshe.

“Basically, I just use water, which l get from sacred places and I respect African traditional religion,” he said.

Chitsike added: “I give other people juju, you can’t just play soccer without a back-up.

“Soccer players should come forward and l will make things happen.

“I also have the gift to cure those who are having mental problems, vanomhanya mushini torapa.” H Metro