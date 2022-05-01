FEES HIKED AS SCHOOLS OPEN

GOVERNMENT and private schools have hiked fees ahead of opening day tomorrow citing the weakening Zimbabwe dollar.
While the bulk of schools were still assessing the
situation, some private schools such as Falcon College, St George’s and
government-run Prince Edward High School have already announced new fees.
Parents of children at Falcon are expected to fork out $1,3
million, equivalent to US$2 500 on the black market and US$6 300 at the
official rate. This is an increase from
around $600 000 for the third term last year which also sent shockwaves when it
was announced.
Schools, like any other business in the country, are being
informed by movements of the local currency on the parallel market.
The official exchange rate, as of last week, stood at
$159,34 to the US dollar, while on the parallel market the greenback has been
trading at between $380 and $400.
“Unfortunately, given the difficulty in accurately
forecasting inflation trends, especially given the recent volatility, parents
should note that we may raise a further fee by way of a top-up. Those parents, who wish to pay the
fee in US dollars, will be exempted from any top-up,” Falcon College board of
governors chairperson Andrew Marchussen wrote to parents in a letter dated
April 11.
“The parents blamed underpayment at their workplaces as the
reason why they are failing to fund the education of their children. Some
revealed that they had lost employment after being retrenched during the
COVID-19 crisis. Some parents in rural areas are now investing in buying food
at the expense of education after experiencing a bad harvest this year,”
Masaraure said.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira
Zhou said: “The arrogant government is pushing for the opening of schools and
it seems it is not prepared to listen to any voice of reason. The big question
is how will parents afford to pay exorbitant fees to facilitate the successful
opening of schools? Teachers are also parents who received a salary of $18 000
that cannot even buy 4kg of kapenta fish. Now they are expecting $90 000 in
school fees.”
In a letter dated
April 28, Prince Edward School head Aggrippa Sora said day scholars will pay
$50 800, while boarders would part with $195 970.
Other schools, which reportedly hiked fees are Roman
Catholic-run Marist Brothers Secondary School in Nyanga and Kutama High School.
Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe
president Obert Masaraure told NewsDay that 90% of parents engaged by the union
in various areas across the country did not have enough money to pay school
fees, buy learning materials and provide logistical support to learners.
Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa
yesterday also said teachers were failing to send children to boarding schools
because of low wages.
Contacted for comment, Primary and Secondary Education
minister Evelyn Ndlovu said schools needed government permission before hiking
fees.
“Wait for me to reply that when I get back to work on
Tuesday, by then I would have statistics and I will tell you our position. For
schools to hike fees, they need to seek permission first,” Ndlovu said.
Teacher unions yesterday declared that their members will
not report for duty citing incapacitation.
Public Service minister Paul Mavima has since pleaded with
teachers to be patient, saying their salaries cannot be reviewed each time
schools open.
“We just changed the package for teachers… each time
schools open. We are getting into the second quarter, and we need them to be
patient and go through the negotiation process. If there is any need for a
review, it will be determined during the negotiation process,” Mavima said last
week.
Educators Union of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Munodawafa
said workers, especially teachers, should take the initiative to make sure
their dignity is restored.
Educators Union of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Munodawafa “We
celebrated Workers’ Day with miserable faces — facing misery in all aspects of
our lives and a gloomy year. As teachers, we should rise up and reject slave
wages. We should not wait for miracles that one day, the employer shall have
mercy on us and just restore our salaries and dignity. It only needs us to take
the initiative. We demand to have our salaries restored to the pre-2018 level
of US$540. Surely, workers cannot breathe,” Munodawafa said.
Teachers and government have been involved in a protracted
standoff with the former demanding a pre-October 2018 remuneration ranging from
US$520 and US$540. Newsday
