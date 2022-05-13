FANTAN SOAKED ALL BEDROOM BLANKETS



DJ Fantan’s wife, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu, claims he soaked all their bedroom blankets, just to try and ensure she would remain at home, rather than go and run a canteen business in Mbare.

The 22-year-old also claims the Chillspot co-proprietor wanted her to be a housewife and has been blocking every effort she has been making to get a job.

DJ Fantan denied the charges yesterday when he appeared before Mbare Magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje.

He was facing malicious damage to property, worth US$250, which he allegedly destroyed when the two had a misunderstanding on May 2.

DJ Fantan was released on free bail and is expected back in court on May 20.

Allegations are that DJ Fantan had a misunderstanding with his wife, lost his temper, and emotionally abused her before damaging the household property.

The State has it that on May 2, when DJ Fantan returned home around 7pm, he confronted his wife over her decision to start the restaurant business at Stodart, Mbare.

The State alleges that the DJ went on an emotional roller-coaster, claiming Nemukuyu had gone against his orders, for her to be a stay-at-home mom.

DJ Fantan is alleged to have destroyed household property, including dinner plates, dinner cups, wine glasses, plastic dishes and jugs.

Four days later, the wheel-spinner is also believed to have soaked their blankets in their bath tub just to try and ensure his wife would remain at home.

The act was witnessed by their housemaid, Tanaka Govha. H Metro