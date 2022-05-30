FACTIONS RIPPING ZANU PF APART : ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that the ruling Zanu PF party is being ripped apart by deep-rooted divisions ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Addressing supporters while commissioning three boreholes
in Glen View, Harare on Saturday, Mnangagwa blasted some individuals who he
alleged were using money to get positions in the party.
The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme is being
supported by Prevail International chief executive, Temper Tungwarara.
It will also be implemented in Chitungwiza as Zanu PF tries
to woo urban votes ahead of general elections next year.
Mnangagwa said Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson
Goodwills Masimirembwa was struggling to contain factionalism in the province.
“Here in Harare, there is a lot of factionalism.
Masimirembwa is struggling to contain factionalism in the province, and we
don’t want that in the party. Zanu PF does not belong to individuals,” he said.
“If you want to be promoted, work hard and we don’t want
people who use money to get positions in the party. We are also against land
barons. If you are caught on the wrong side of the law, you will be arrested.
We will continue to rule this country as we have two-thirds majority in
Parliament and nothing will stop us from ruling this country.”
Currently, Zanu PF members are jostling for positions ahead
of the 2023 elections.
The party’s women’s league members are also having a go at
each other ahead of their conference next month.
In Buhera South, outspoken MP Joseph Chinotimba is feeling
the heat after party supporters organised a demonstration to unseat him early
this month, accusing him of denigrating Mnangagwa.
Chinotimba, who was a fervent supporter of the late former
President Robert Mugabe, courted the ire of Zanu PF activists after a video
leaked onto social media platforms in which he accused Mnangagwa of plotting to
remove him from his constituency in favour of a local businessman, Ngonidzashe
Mudekunye.
The demonstrations, however, fizzled out after police
cordoned off the area and reports surfaced that Chinotimba had apologised to
Mnangagwa.
Masimirembwa told NewsDay that factionalism would not be
tolerated in the party.
“What his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa said was
very clear that factionalism will not be tolerated in the party, and we are
going to ensure that it ends. We will move as a united party. Factionalism is
going to be a thing of the past,” Masimirembwa said.
In his Saturday address, Mnangagwa also blasted some non-governmental
organisations (NGOs) for “working with Western countries to destabilise the
country”.
“We need to have food security in the country as you can
see that we have initiated various government irrigation schemes. The second
republic has brought a lot of changes in the country and we are creating
employment for a lot of youths in various sectors,” he said.
“As a country, we are making sure that we have food
security because we are constructing a lot of dams. You can never suppress our
country because we are a united front. We are aware of NGOs that are being used
by the Americans to destabilise the country.”
Newsday
