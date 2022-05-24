EX HUBBY HARASSES ME OVER MY NEW LOVERS, 18 YEARS AFTER DIVORCE

A HARARE woman has dragged her former husband to court to answer allegations of physical abuse, 18 years after their divorce.

Anastasia Mufusha opened up at the Harare Civil Court where she was seeking a peace order against Ringstone Maocha.

She claimed her former husband has been abusing her for dating. Mufusha claimed Maocha was in the habit of harassing her each time she dates a new man.

“All I need now is peace. After our divorce, Maocha moved out and remarried. “Now, he has developed a tendency of coming back home and assaulting me for having a boyfriend.

“He insults me in front of our children claiming that I am a prostitute yet we are no longer husband and wife,” she said.

Responding to the allegations, Maocha said: “I agree with all the allegations but I think it’s not good for her to bring her lovers to our matrimonial home in the presence of our children.

“That is a no for me.”

Presiding magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, granted the peace order in Mufusha’s favour.

She ordered Maocha to stop abusing her. H Metro