ED PLOTTING TO DUMP ME AS AN MP, SAYS CHINOS

OUTSPOKEN Zanu PF legislator Joseph Chinotimba (Buhera South) has stirred controversy in the ruling party circles following a leaked video of him claiming that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was scheming to get rid of him as Member of Parliament.

Chinotimba made the remarks in a three-minute video seen by NewsDay. In the video, he is seen addressing Zanu supporters in Muchini village, ward 29, Buhera South constituency.

Chinotimba claimed that there were people who were being sent by Mnangagwa to decampaign him to ensure he does not retain the seat in the 2023 elections.

“The word of God was preached here and people were liberated… and there are people who are saying that Chinotimba should die. I did not elect myself to this position. It’s you who elected me and l did not impose myself to the position, what have I failed to do so that I (should) be removed (from) my position?” he said.

“I have put electricity in most areas in my constituency and I have not stopped… now Mnangagwa wants to send his people to remove me. This country was fought for by war veterans.”

Chinotimba confirmed the recording when contacted for comment yesterday, but said it was taken out of context.

“I am aware of the video and many people have called me over the video and my words have been twisted. I have told people to listen to it carefully, I want you to also listen to it,” he said.

“In the video, I was saying that there are people who are claiming to have been sent by Mnangagwa. That is what I was saying. I support my President.”

In 2018, some war veterans in Manicaland accused Chinotimba of exhibiting G40 traits. Newsday