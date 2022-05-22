ED HAS DONE LITTLE TO MEND RELATIONS : US

The United States says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has done little to ensure relations between Harare and Washington are normalised as concerns grow that Zimbabwe might have yet another disputed election next year.
Since coming into power following a 2017 coup against long
time ruler Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa has been on an overdrive to try and
normalise relations with Western countries, which became sour at the turn of
the millennium over human rights abuses.
The Zanu PF leader, who is battling international
isolation, has also spent millions of dollars hiring international public
relations firms to lobby on behalf of his administration, but without success.
Western countries initially warmed up to Mnangagwa soon
after the coup, but a pattern of continued human rights violations have seen
them withdraw support.
US acting ambassador to Zimbabwe Thomas Hastings, who is
also the charge d’affaires, told The Standard in an interview that Mnangagwa
has done little to erase the country’s ‘bad-boy’ image for the normalisation of relations and lifting of
targeted sanctions to happen.
“The sanctions are still in place so obviously when my
government believes they are no longer necessary, they will be removed,”
Hastings said.
“We do try to continue to talk to the government about the
underlying concerns, but the human rights and democracy concerns, which are the
reasons why my government imposed the sanctions in the first place are still
there.”
The US and the European Union first imposed sanctions on
Zimbabwe in 2002.
The ruling Zanu PF government blames the sanctions for the
tanking economy.
Washington has continued to renew the sanctions saying they
would not be removed unless political reforms are in place.
Hastings said there was no political will to implement the
reforms as he noted concern on the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment
Bill, which seeks to regulate operations of non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) and civic groups.
He said the PVO Bill would further shrink the democratic
space as the country marches towards the 2023 elections.
“So we will be watching all those things closely because
free and fair elections are a priority.
“The PVO Bill is a concern to us…if those organisations are
not permitted to operate freely that will definitely have a concern to us, have
an implication for assistance and more importantly it’s a concern just in terms
of freedom.”
Government says the PVO Bill is necessary to regulate the
NGOs and civic groups which it accuses of pushing a regime change agenda.
“That these organisations should be free to operate
receiving money from an international partner such as us does not mean we will
be doing something unpatriotic,” Hastings added.
Zanu PF plans to use its parliamentary majority to railroad
the PVO Bill and the Patriotic Act which seeks to punish citizens accused of
speaking ill of the country. Standard
