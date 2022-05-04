EAGLESVALE TEACHER JAILED FOUR YEARS FOR DRUGS POSSESSION



AN Eaglesvale teacher has been jailed for four years after she was convicted of illegal possession of a dangerous drug known as Khat.

Cecelia Chimhau was convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate, Taurai Manuwere.

Chimhau was appearing together with her husband, Byron Chimhau, who is also a teacher at Chiriseri Secondary School.

He was acquitted.

Chimhau was sentenced to four years in prison, one of which was suspended on condition she doesn’t commit a similar offence, in the next five years.

The court heard that on December 17, Chimhau imported the dangerous drug under the disguise that it was moringa.

Police received information that she had imported the drug and went to Zimpost Harare Central Sorting Office where the parcel was.

They collected a sample and it was confirmed that it was, indeed, khat.

Cecelia sent her husband to collect the parcel and upon arrival he was advised by a ZIMRA official that the parcel wasn’t moringa but was, in fact, khat.

This led to their arrest. Sheila Mupindu appeared for the State. H Metro