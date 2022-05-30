DRAMA AT CASSPER'S HRE SHOW



THERE was drama at the Kings Concert featuring South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and Jah Prayzah after a man assaulted his lover.

The show was held at Wood Pub & Grill at Long Cheng Plaza in Harare.

The unidentified man left his lover unattended, when he paid a visit to the toilet.

Upon his return, he found her in the arms of another man. “I paid for you and you saw it best to find an opportunity to meet your guy,” he was heard saying as he assaulted the woman.

He went on to attack the suspected boyfriend but the victim teamed up with his friends and a commotion ensued, disturbing a number of revellers.

In her response, the woman argued that the man was one of her friends and their hugging had nothing to do with a love affair.

“Why are you assaulting me? “He is not my lover but just a friend,” she was heard saying.

The disturbance failed to stop Cassper Nyovest from entertaining his fans for almost two hours. H Metro