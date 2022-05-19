DRAMA AS WOMAN'S BODY FOUND WITH SLICED LIP AT NYARADZO

CONTROVERSY has exploded in the wake of the body of a woman, which was found with a sliced lip and disfigured nose at a leading funeral parlour.

Police have appealed to the public, and media, to allow the enquiry process to establish facts behind the body which was found with a sliced lip and disfigured nose.

Patricia Mhizha’s burial was delayed after her family realised, upon collection of her body, that it had a sliced lower lip and a disfigured nose.

She died on Saturday in Zvishavane. Mhizha was 46.

In a statement, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, confirmed receipt of a report from the bereaved family and promised to provide details after the investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received a report involving a corpse at a funeral parlour, which is currently under investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“As police, we are appealing to members of the public and the media to allow the current enquiry process to proceed smoothly before meeting any conclusion.”

Nyaradzo Group, through its communications officers, released a statement yesterday saying the body was referred into its care from a hospital mortuary in Zvishavane on Sunday.

“On the 15th day of May 2022, we transferred into our care, from a Government hospital mortuary in Zvishavane, the body of one female deceased who had passed on at a private medical centre in Zvishavane, albeit with lower lip and nose lacerations.

“Collaborative efforts are underway between ourselves, her family, the place of initial care, the police as well as the forensic pathology unit to ascertain the facts of this.

“We would like to reassure our clients, and the public at large, that we appreciate their concern wherein such sensitive matters occur, and affirm our commitment to following all procedural requirements applicable to issues of this nature, to the satisfaction of all parties concerned.

“We remain committed to providing professional end-of-life services, attending to each and every client’s needs in order to ensure a dignified send-off for our dear departed,” read the statement. H Metro