DJ FANTAN BASHES WIFE, ARRESTED

DJ Fantan has been arrested after his wife, Gamuchirai Nemukunyu, lodged a complaint with the police. National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest.
“Yes, DJ Fantan has been arrested over domestic violence
and is in police custody,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
Gamu confirmed the developments to H-Metro last night.
Gamu claimed the Chillspot Records co-proprietor assaulted
her and damaged their household property.
“I have suffered enough at the hands of this man. He has
been assaulting me, abusing me, destroying our property and I think it’s high
time justice takes its course.
“I am at Waterfalls Police at the moment and he has since
been detained. They have locked him up.
I am not aware of the procedures, regarding when we are going to appear in
court.
“But that is my wish because I want him to be stopped from
abusing me,” Gamu told H-Metro last night.
Gamu added that she has been suffering emotionally at the
hands of Fantan.
She said Fantan ‘locks’ her in the house arguing that she
should be a ‘house wife’.
“He doesn’t want me to do my own things, arguing that I
should be the house wife only responsible for household chores.
“This is despite the fact that he doesn’t give me
money. I have suffered emotional and
economic abuse. So, when I challenge all this, he becomes violent, abusing me
and destroying property,” she said.
A close family friend told H-Metro that Gamu lodged a
complaint a couple days ago and Fantan has been on the run.
“Gamu lodged a complaint some days back.
“The police have been saying they are failing to locate him
despite him appearing in public. Fantan used to lock up his wife in the house,
assault her and damage property.
“So the police finally acted and he has been detained at
Waterfalls Police Station today (yesterday).”
The allegations against Fantan, real name Arnold
Kamudyariwa, come despite his involvement in an anti-domestic violence campaign
in Mbare.
Fantan went public, condemning domestic violence, urging
couples to co-exist peacefully. H Metro
