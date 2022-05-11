DJ FANTAN BASHES WIFE, ARRESTED

DJ Fantan has been arrested after his wife, Gamuchirai Nemukunyu, lodged a complaint with the police. National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, DJ Fantan has been arrested over domestic violence and is in police custody,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Gamu confirmed the developments to H-Metro last night.

Gamu claimed the Chillspot Records co-proprietor assaulted her and damaged their household property.

“I have suffered enough at the hands of this man. He has been assaulting me, abusing me, destroying our property and I think it’s high time justice takes its course.

“I am at Waterfalls Police at the moment and he has since been detained. They have locked him up. I am not aware of the procedures, regarding when we are going to appear in court.

“But that is my wish because I want him to be stopped from abusing me,” Gamu told H-Metro last night.

Gamu added that she has been suffering emotionally at the hands of Fantan.

She said Fantan ‘locks’ her in the house arguing that she should be a ‘house wife’.

“He doesn’t want me to do my own things, arguing that I should be the house wife only responsible for household chores.

“This is despite the fact that he doesn’t give me money. I have suffered emotional and economic abuse. So, when I challenge all this, he becomes violent, abusing me and destroying property,” she said.

A close family friend told H-Metro that Gamu lodged a complaint a couple days ago and Fantan has been on the run.

“Gamu lodged a complaint some days back.

“The police have been saying they are failing to locate him despite him appearing in public. Fantan used to lock up his wife in the house, assault her and damage property.

“So the police finally acted and he has been detained at Waterfalls Police Station today (yesterday).”

The allegations against Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa, come despite his involvement in an anti-domestic violence campaign in Mbare.

Fantan went public, condemning domestic violence, urging couples to co-exist peacefully. H Metro