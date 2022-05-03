DESPERATE WOMAN PUTS UNBORN BABY FOR SALE

A 26-year-old woman says she intends to sell her unborn child to raise money to support her other child living with disability.

Ruvarashe Taruvinga, a mother of two girls, claimed she has put her unborn child on sale so that she can buy a wheelchair for her five-year-old child.

She claimed her husband, Tawanda Banda (33) dumped her after she gave birth to a child with disability.

Taruvinga also accuses Banda of allegedly tampering with her family planning tablets to get her pregnant, before dumping her.

“Life has not been fair to me and I nearly committed suicide,” said Taruvinga.

“My husband and in-laws neglected my child living with disability arguing that there was no one with such a condition in their family.

“My husband devised a plan to impregnate and dump me. He has since left for Malawi where he is now living.

“I didn’t want another child considering the life I am living where I am failing to support this child on my back.

“Anotori mwana saka handaida kuita mumwe mwana anodazve kuberekwa.

“If I can find a couple that wants to pay for the child in my womb, I’d be grateful.

“He is a boy, according to the scan. I am expecting the child in June, according to maternity records,” she said.

Taruvinga, who is a vendor, told H-Metro she wanted to look after her child, living with disability, and help her get a good education.

“I love the neglected child. She is my gift from God so I want money, as well as a wheelchair, to help her access everything, including education.

“I am finding it difficult to make ends meet and that is why I saw that it was better to offer the unborn child to either Social Welfare or any willing couple.

“I lost my national identity card and without that I cannot process anything at Social Welfare,” said Taruvinga.

Born in a family of two, Taruvinga is the youngest child in her family. H Metro