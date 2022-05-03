DESPERATE WOMAN PUTS UNBORN BABY FOR SALE

A 26-year-old woman says she intends to sell her unborn child to raise money to support her other child living with disability.
Ruvarashe Taruvinga, a mother of two girls, claimed she has
put her unborn child on sale so that she can buy a wheelchair for her
five-year-old child.
She claimed her husband, Tawanda Banda (33) dumped her
after she gave birth to a child with disability.
Taruvinga also accuses Banda of allegedly tampering with
her family planning tablets to get her pregnant, before dumping her.
“Life has not been fair to me and I nearly committed
suicide,” said Taruvinga.
“My husband and in-laws neglected my child living with
disability arguing that there was no one with such a condition in their family.
“My husband devised a plan to impregnate and dump me. He
has since left for Malawi where he is now living.
“I didn’t want another child considering the life I am
living where I am failing to support this child on my back.
“Anotori mwana saka handaida kuita mumwe mwana anodazve
kuberekwa.
“If I can find a couple that wants to pay for the child in
my womb, I’d be grateful.
“He is a boy, according to the scan. I am expecting the
child in June, according to maternity records,” she said.
Taruvinga, who is a vendor, told H-Metro she wanted to look
after her child, living with disability, and help her get a good education.
“I love the neglected child. She is my gift from God so I
want money, as well as a wheelchair, to help her access everything, including
education.
“I am finding it difficult to make ends meet and that is
why I saw that it was better to offer the unborn child to either Social Welfare
or any willing couple.
“I lost my national identity card and without that I cannot
process anything at Social Welfare,” said Taruvinga.
Born in a family of two, Taruvinga is the youngest child in
her family. H Metro
