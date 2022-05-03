DAGGERS DRAWN AHEAD OF ZANU PF YOUTH CONGRESS

DAGGERS have been drawn ahead of the Zanu PF national youth congress slated for tomorrow in Harare amid allegations of vote-buying and jostling for leadership positions.
Over 2 000 delegates from across the country’s provinces
are expected to attend the youth congress.
Zanu PF national chairperson Ophah Muchinguri is set to
chair the conference which was last held eight years ago.
The elective congress will result in the election of the
deputy secretary for youth affairs, which is a powerful post within the party.
The youth secretary will then be appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The position has been vacant since Lewis Matutu was booted out
of the ruling party in 2020 for gross insubordination.
Tendai Chirau has been the acting youth affairs secretary,
but he can no longer contest for the post as he is now over 35 years old.
Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau
yesterday told NewsDay that the party will not tolerate vote-buying ahead of
the youth elections.
“Vote-buying is outlawed and if you have evidence of that
you are allowed to come to us,” Chirau said.
However, there are several reports that money has been
changing hands as youths jostle for the deputy secretary of youth affairs post.
Dubbed the battle for money, the secretary for youth
affairs post will see gold dealer John Paradza (Gutu West MP) battling it out
against fuel dealer Danmore Mambondiyani.
Mambondiyani is Mutare district co-ordinating committee
secretary for youth affairs.
Sources in Zanu PF yesterday told NewsDay that the two have
been using their financial clout to mobilise support ahead of the watershed
congress.
The youth affairs deputy secretary will be in charge of
Zanu PF’s youth wing ahead of the 2023 general elections.
“We are seeing an interesting scenario where Gutu West MP
John Paradza is using his money to shore up support ahead of the elections.
Paradza is filthy rich and he is into gold dealing and has been dishing out
money to some structures,” a source said.
“We don’t think Mambondiyani will be outclassed — remember
he is into fuel dealing, and he is also using his money to garner support,” he
said.
Tensions are said to be simmering in Masvingo province
following accusations that Paradza has been refusing to accredit delegates who
are against him.
“Paradza is one of the heavyweights in Masvingo province.
He is leaving no stone unturned to get the post. He is very ambitious,
remember, he is the one who is controlling Masvingo province,” an insider said.
Paradza was not available for comment yesterday.
Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairman Stanley Sakupwanya is
also said to be canvassing for support for Mambondiyani.
“Zanu PF Manicaland youth chairman Stanley Sakupwanya is
reportedly canvassing for support for Mambondiyani and is making sure that he
removes all those people who are anti-Mambondiyani from the list since it was
announced that provinces should reduce their delegations to the conference,” a
source said.
Sakupwanya yesterday denied the allegations.
“I am not aware of the allegations, but in Manicaland we
are preparing for the congress, and we have already started the accreditation
processes. The delegation has been reduced, but I do not have the actual
numbers,” Sakupwanya said.
Midlands Zanu PF youth chairman Ernest Dzoro yesterday
said: “There is unity in the Midlands province, and we are going as one team.
We are also going to work with other provinces to come up with the best
candidate.” Newsday
