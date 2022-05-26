COURT ORDERS EVICTION OF AFM PASTOR

THE High Court has ordered a defiant local pastor to leave church premises he has been occupying.
Pastor Albert Chabvuta of the Cossam Chiangwa-led church
has been refusing to leave Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe, Tynwald South
Assembly, in defiance of a Supreme Court judgment.
The order was made in favour of AFM in Zimbabwe, led by
Reverend Amon Madawo, in May 2021.
Pastor Chabvuta clashed with church members, on a number of
occasions, forcing some to meet for prayers outside the church premises.
He denied them access to the church truck, offices and a PA
system.
Last week, Pastor Chabvuta skipped court and a default
judgment was issued against him.
“The respondent is hereby evicted from Stand number 5625
Stortford Road, Harare.
“The respondent is hereby interdicted from engaging in his
religious activities, or any activities, at Stand number 5625 Stortford Road, Tynwald
Plots, Harare.
“The respondent pays holding over damages to the applicant
in the sum of US$200 per month from the date of service of the application to
the date of vacation from the property.
“The respondent shall pay costs of suit.” H Metro
