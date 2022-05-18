COUPLE JAILED FOR RAPING BOY

A Rujeko couple in Masvingo was yesterday sentenced to 18 years after the hubby assisted his wife to rape an eight-year-old boy from the neighbourhood on several occasions.
Magistrate Patience Madondo suspended three years on Tsitsi
Makota (45) and Alfred Makota (52) leaving them with an effective 15 years jail
term each.
The magistrate did not rule out sex for rituals after
noting that before the sex the couple would shake a concoction in a cup that
had three stones. They would place the stones in a cloth and tie the cloth
around the complainant’s head.
Hove representing the State said the two connived and
planned to rape the boy who is doing Grade 2 at Shakashe. They would waylay the
boy who stayed in the opposite street as he came back from extra lessons at
school and drag him into their bedroom.
The two would both undress before they undressed the minor.
The complainant would then be placed on top of the naked woman and perform
sexual acts while the hubby pressed the boy’s back.
The crime was committed between January and April 2021.
At one time the complainant complained of a cracked
foreskin but when his father queried, he lied that he fell while playing with
other boys. The matter came to light when he used vulgar language at Church and
an elder Edward Madhumira who is also a Police officer became suspicious and
interrogated the boy.
The boy then narrated what went on between him and the
accused and the case was reported to the Police.
He was able to describe the physical appearance of the two
accused and in particular Tsitsi who he said had a wound on her thigh, a black
patch on the buttocks which showed that she was burnt, an operation on her
abdomen and a gap in her teeth.
The complainant also described the interior of the bedroom
including the buckets that are always there.
The magistrate said although the two were first offenders
their crime was a serious one because they abused a kid and introduced him to
sex. Masvingo Mirror
