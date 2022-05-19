COUPLE FIGHTS OVER LOBOLA, DIVORCE TOKEN MONEY

A HARARE couple is fighting over the sharing of funds being generated from a poultry project, which the husband wants to use to pay lobola.

The couple wants to separate and the husband wants a share of the money they acquired through the poultry project.

He wants to use the money to pay lobola and a divorce token to his estranged lover’s family.

Jason Mutukwa is allegedly abusing Fiona Sithole and he has allegedly been threatening to kill her several times.

Sithole approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order.

“Since November last year, he accuses me of being a prostitute,” she said. He was the first to come and seek a protection order against me but he was denied because l had wounds after he stabbed me with a knife.

“He assaults me and my children and he threatens to kill me saying I should never apply for maintenance.

“At one time, l had to report him to the police and when l came back he was holding an axe, saying he wanted to kill me.

“He then packed his bags and went away, he also held my hands saying ‘l will cut you into pieces and put you in a sack.'”

In his defence, Jason said: “I dispute all the allegations, she sold our property that is where our fights came from.

“I only agree to verbal abuse, when l went back home and she locked all the doors, that is when I started to shout because I wanted to know why she sold the property.

“She is financially draining me because she is refusing to hand me the money that we worked for together, through a chicken project.

“I want to use that money to go and pay lobola as well as the divorce token because l no longer love her.

“She is evicting me from my parents’ house.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire said: “Respondent accepted the verbal abuse towards the applicant and that he had been called by the police so I hereby grant the application and the respondent is ordered not to abuse or threaten the applicant.” H Metro