COUNCIL EMPLOYEE LOSES CAR AT LOVER'S NEST

A City of Harare employee lost a company vehicle while enjoying a quality moment with his lover in Highfield on Tuesday.

Rugare Kunhambara (37) visited his lover, who was only identified as Deon, at a shopping centre known as “Mastones” around midnight on Tuesday.

Robbers got away with his Isuzu KB250I worth US$25000 after he had parked it to see Deon.

Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova, confirmed the theft, urging people to park their vehicles in secure places.

“Police are investigating the theft of an Isuzu KB250 single cab vehicle registration (AAE 8152),” said Ass Insp Dzvova.

“Circumstances were that on the 2nd of May 2022, at about 2300hrs to the 3rd of May 2022 at about 0110hrs, the complainant went to a shopping centre in Highfield.

“Upon arrival the complainant parked his company vehicle, an Isuzu KB250 single cab, white in colour, with a white canopy and bearing City of Harare reg numbers AAE 8152.

“He locked the doors and windows of the vehicle.

“On the 3rd of May 2022 at around 0110hrs, the complainant decided to go home and proceeded to where he had left his vehicle. He then discovered that the vehicle had been stolen,” he said. H Metro