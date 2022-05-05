COP FALLS OFF ROOFTOP CHASING SOLAR PANEL THIEF, DIES

A BEITBRIDGE-BASED police officer died when he fell off a rooftop while apprehending a suspected solar panels thief.
Soon after the incident, the thief committed suicide while
in detention at the local police station.
The police officer sustained critical head injuries and was
pronounced dead upon admission at the Beitbridge District Hospital.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi yesterday confirmed the tragedy that occurred in Kwalu 1 suburb (SDP).
He said the matter was now under full investigation.
Asst Commissioner Nyathi said the incident occurred on
Tuesday.
“We confirm the death of a police officer and a suspected
solar panels thief in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening,” he said.
“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspected thief
was spotted on a rooftop by members of the community while attempting to steal
solar panels at a property.
“Our police officers then swiftly reacted to the call and
upon arrival one of the police officers tried to apprehend the suspect. They
both fell to the ground and the police officer sustained critical injuries and
died at the local hospital”.
Asst Comm Nyathi said the solar panels’ thief was arrested
and taken to the Beitbridge Main Police Station.
He was detained in a cell with three other people who had
been arrested for different offenses and he later committed suicide.
He said investigators had since interviewed the three
cellmates about the suicide.
“This is an unfortunate incident and full investigations
are now underway, and we cannot release the names of the deceased at this
stage,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
The property owner, Ms Marian Mbedzi, said she was still
shaken by the incident which occurred in the presence of her children aged
seven and 11.
She said they had received counselling from neighbours and
her extended family members.
“I am still shocked, this is a frightening experience for
me and my children. However, we are getting moral support from neighbours and
the family,” said Ms Mbedzi.
The use of solar energy has become common in new suburbs
around Beitbridge town, where the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company
(ZETDC) has been grappling to connect new homes to the electricity grid.
It is estimated that there are over 3 000 properties in the newly built areas,
where residents have to make use of solar energy and also sink their own
boreholes and use septic tanks.
As a result, thefts of solar panels and related accessories
have become a perennial headache for residents in the area.
Beitbridge Town Clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola recently said
the town had completed connecting 500 properties in the newly built suburbs to
water and sewer reticulation facilities.
He said council was mobilising more resources to connect
all the outstanding properties to water and sewer reticulation facilities.
Mr Ramakgapola said the programme was being rolled out in
phases. Chronicle
