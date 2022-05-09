CONNIE FERGUSON : I WILL BE BACK

South African television personality Connie Ferguson, who was in the country for the last three days, has said she has started discussing with some local filmmakers on collaborations on future projects.
“The Queen” who left yesterday afternoon, promised to
return and spend more days with her fans.
She left soon after she finished her last programme on her
itinerary, a Zumba session which was held in the morning.
On Friday, she was welcomed with a dinner at Meikles Hotel,
which was hosted by business mogul and philanthropist Zodwa Mkandla and her
Zodwa Mkandla Foundation.
The glitz and glam event which ran under the theme “black
tie”, attracted the “who is who” in Harare from business personnel to
celebrities, musicians and fellow actors.
Representatives from the office of the First Lady Dr
Auxilia Mnangagwa, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa and chairperson of the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation
and TelOne boss Chipo Mutasa were also part of the VIP guest list.
On Saturday, Ferguson took part at the “Women in Business”
summit held at The Venue in Avondale.
Speaking at the dinner reception on Friday, Ferguson, who
was clad in a gleaming black dress, spotting her signature hairdo, said she was
happy with the news that some local filmmakers wanted to work with her.
“I have already started talking to some of the filmmakers I
have been introduced to, who are doing great things,” she said. “I am sure you
have seen we are now trying to go regional, bridge the gap involving other
countries. You might have seen our production “The Queen’ and “Kings of
Joburg”, we are now working on season 2, and we’re hoping Zimbabwe will be part
of this initiative of going regional.
“I have already said business is business, but arts and
culture brings people together. Business and politics are beginning to
recognise that, so I think we should put ourselves more so that we are used
more by the business and political side.”
She said Zimbabweans were a welcoming lot, while the
country was a land of great opportunities, especially in the film and
television sector.
Ferguson said she was chuffed by the response she got from
Zimbabweans.
“Well, this is amazing and I am delighted,” she said.
“Zimbabwe is so amazing. This is my first time in this country. It’s like an
hour and some minutes from Johannesburg.
“But I think it just shows how we can be so close and yet
so far apart. This is something that we need to change. I would like to say
thank you Zimbabweans for taking that step, inviting me here and the love I
have received since stepping on your soil has been overwhelming. There is so
much Ubuntu.”
Ferguson said she was pleased by Minister Mutsvangwa’s
strength, courage, gesture, love and dedication.
“I admired that lady,” she said. “Oh wow, I don’t know
about you, but as I was seated here watching the minister welcoming me, it was
so loving. I was all in her presence, stature and swag; style sense.
“She has so much swag and I was talking to Sibo about that.
She is approachable, and adorable. A strong woman, she and I share the same
story. We both lost our loved ones (referring to the recent death of Minister
Mutsvangwa’s granddaughter Nonica in a car accident). Even in your grief, you
can celebrate me. I am touched. Thank you so much.”
Giving her remarks at the dinner, Minister Mutsvangwa said
Ferguson’s visit carried the double significance of celebrating show business
and the arts, and also the contribution of female artistes and business persons
who have excelled over the years in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.
“We are gathered at this magnificent dinner, held in
Ferguson’s honour and you will undoubtedly find, we are warm, hard-working and
hospitable people,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said Ferguson was more than welcome in
Zimbabwe for business opportunities.
“May I also take this moment to let you know that you are
in our hearts, and our nation mourns with you and your family on the loss of
your husband, the beloved Shona Ferguson,” she said. “As we do so, we celebrate
his life and legacy with you.
“We are delighted as a nation to finally host you in our
country, having been entertained and mesmerised by the world you brought to
life on our screens and beyond. Indeed, you became family long before you
stepped foot in Zimbabwe.
“Your visit has coincided with our drive to liberalise the
airwaves, in order to enhance the quality of our programming. To date, we have
licensed six commercial television channels, two of which are already on air,
while a third is on the verge of going on air.
“As we do so, we seek to draw inspiration and expertise
from persons like you, who have been in the television production business for
a while now.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Ferguson’s visit had been
punctuated with moments of interaction with local producers, especially female
producers, so that they glean one or two lessons.
“I am also pleased that we are celebrating a woman of the
stature of Ferguson on the eve of Mother’s Day,” she said. “She has sent the
message that for women, it is okay to be strong, affirmative and brave. You
have inspired many across the globe and you continue to challenge women in all
spheres that women can do it too.”
Minister Mutsvangwa acknowledged that Ferguson was a
powerhouse, and greatly beloved in her country and beyond, and she represented
values which inspired many and uphold a work ethic all should aspire to reach.
