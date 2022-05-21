CLINIC CONSTRUCTION ABANDONED AFTER 40 YEARS

Health delivery services remain poor and in a state of neglect as villagers in Gutu East constituency’s ward 18 in Dewende area are forced to travel over 10km to access health services since a clinic in their area has been left dormant for over 40 years without any progress.
The area in which the clinic was supposed to be built has
been left lying idle with pegs to indicate the place in which the council
clinic was supposed to be built being the only sign of progress, which has
prompted villagers to get services at the nearest Majada clinic.
Elias Nzombe from Dewende area said the clinic issue had
been ignored for over 40 years and people have come to accept that it is normal
like that as no one has the courage to talk about it in the village for fear of
being victimized.
“There are a lot of issues happening but it goes unnoticed
and people in areas like these are voiceless and sometimes afraid of being
harassed. I am 40 years now and the clinic issue has been there since we were
in primary school and since then nothing has been done. We have heard about the
devolution funds but I do not think it is enough since I heard we only got US$
2000 the whole district which went towards borehole drilling being the only
project that is a little bit successful. We have never had any council meetings
around here and the meetings are done to push political agendas, nothing is
said of infrastructure development,” said Nzombe.
Another villager Nzwisiso Chavaidze said women are heavily
affected and they risk being attacked by criminals since they have to travel
such a long distance to get to the clinic.
“Women who are about to give birth deliver through midwives
and sometimes it is very challenging since they would require medical attention
after that but because of the distance, we sometimes give birth on the way to
Majada clinic or give birth at home through the help of a midwife. Despite that
you have to find someone to accompany you to the clinic for fear of being
raped. It will be very risky to travel alone. Also on family planning services,
we end up neglecting the process because the clinic is far, besides even that
clinic is incapacitated,” said Chavaidze.
Ward 18 Councilor Martin Taderera said he had been trying
his best to ensure development in the area and the furthest distance villagers
would walk to the nearest clinic is eight kilometers which is reasonable
considering that there are plots in the area.
“If people have something to say, they should do it
directly to me. I know there are people who have been trying to de-campaign me.
I have been trying to make sure that we have development in Dewende, so far we
are trying to resuscitate the already available clinic buy putting up a section
for pregnant women and I do not think that Dewende clinic is necessary now. We
cannot start building a new clinic when the other is not yet finished. The
ground is there, but I have no idea that it is still a matter of concern since
it is something which was supposed to be solved over 40 years ago. The ward is
very big and we are in plots the far villagers get to be treated is about eight
kilometers,” said Taderera.
As most clinics are understaffed and face severe shortage
of drugs which has now become a common problem throughout Zimbabwe’s rural
communities, critical patients are now routinely referred to Gutu Mission
Hospital.
According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, health
facilities are not supposed to be five kilometers away. TellZimNews
