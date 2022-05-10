CHIMBIRI HUMILIATED

AN uncouth CCC activist Ms Cecilia Chimbiri yesterday left a panel discussion in a huff after being humiliated by youths during a symposium on elections for young people held at a Harare hotel.
Ms Chimbiri, who is currently facing charges of faking her
abduction, persistently disrupted the
discussion on youth participation in elections, provoking the more serious young people who were
expecting a constructive engagement.
Zanu PF member Cde John Muchenje urged Ms Chimbiri to work
on her behaviour especially in public.
“We have a code of conduct in Zanu PF. I would like to
advice you CCC guys to come up with a constitution and a code of conduct which
you will read to your people when you are having these gatherings because when
you start to interject, this is more of a provocation that demands a reaction,”
he said.
At one point, Ms Chimbiri stormed out of the meeting and
when she returned she refused to co-operate with the conveners of the
discussion.
National chairperson of the youth caucus, Ms Tatenda Mavetera,
said they are advocating for policies and legal frameworks to enable youths to
harness their large numbers for national development.
“We believe that youths are valuable assets. In the caucus,
we have an oversight role for institutions that are there. We also look at the
policies and laws that are enshrined in the constitution and make sure that at
least they are implemented fully. We also look at how young people can
participate in politics,” she said.
Ms Mavetera said as parliamentarians they want to make sure
that the environment is peaceful.
“We work on the legal frameworks, we also make sure that
there are laws which must be abided by when it comes to politics. We work
together in the Parliamentary Portfolio caucus to represent you the youths to
have the interests of Zimbabwe at heart. Let’s work together,” she said.
ZEC spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said voter registration is
a continuous process, adding that the commission may organise another possible
blitz if resources are there.
“ Zimbabwe has been applauded for having free and fair
elections. Whenever the commission is at fault it is good to approach the
commission first and understand the matter because social media is destroying
the image of the organisation. We do not want fake news because people end up
saying ZEC is rigging when that is not the case. Social media is causing voter
apathy. If you have a problem with the
commission you go to court,” he said. Herald
