CHILD TRAFFICKER VANISHES

A LOCAL child trafficker is on the run after turning seven girls from Karoi, aged between 12 and 16, into sex slaves at her home in Chitungwiza.

The trafficker, a woman named Ivy Nyashano, according to the police, lured these adolescent girls promising fake jobs and then detained them for 10 days at her house in Chitungwiza.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they were appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nyashano.

The cases of unlawful detention and rape involving seven juveniles occurred between May 13 and 24 this year in Karoi and Harare.

“On 13th May 2022, the suspect allegedly went to the Chikangwe area in Karoi where she persuaded and convinced seven female juveniles aged between 12 and 16 years to accompany her to the Buffalo Downs area in Karoi on the pretext that she was going to offer them employment as shop attendants.

“She took the victims to her residence in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza in Harare,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

He said the woman would drug these young girls and force them to have sex with several men.

“On 14th May 2022, the suspect started to give the victims beer, family planning pills, among other tablets to drug them before forcing the victims to have sexual intercourse with different men, whom she charged an undisclosed fee,” he said.

He said three girls managed to flee from Nyashano’s home.

“This continued up until three of the victims escaped from the suspect’s home on 24th May 2022 and contacted their parents, who then sent them bus fares to return home and a police report was made,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

The police urged parents and guardians to protect their children against predators like Nyashano.

“Parents and guardians are urged to counsel children and ensure that they are not enticed by criminal syndicates to run away from home through purported and false lucrative offers,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns perpetrators of such offences that the law will take its course.

“The public is advised to report such cases at any nearest police station, National Complaints desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197,” Ass Comm Nyathi said. H Metro