CHILD KILLED IN GRENADE EXPLOSION

An eight-year-old child was recently killed when a grenade he was playing with exploded in Buhera.

Tinevimbo Seven (8) was playing with Tadiwanashe Seven (14) when the grenade they had mistaken for a ball exploded.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo, confirmed the incident.

Insp Muzondo said Tinevimbo sustained severe chest and face injuries from the blast.

He died instantly.

“The two boys picked up what they thought was a ball. They did not know that it was a dangerous explosive. Tinevimbo took the metal ‘ball’ and placed it in a fowl run. They started playing with it.

“As the children were playing, their mother, Ms Monica Muchineresa heard an explosion. She rushed to investigate and discovered that Tinevimbo had been badly injured and had holes on his chest, left hand and face. She rendered first aid services, but to no avail.

“She called Mr Maxwell Shumba to assist, but they could not save the young boy’s life. Mr Shumba made a police report and Tinevimbo’s body was conveyed to the mortuary,” said Insp Muzondo.

Meanwhile, a seven-month-old baby, Dion Pango — who was recently reported missing together with her 17-year-old mother — was found floating in Rusape River last week on Saturday.

The mother, Ms Takudzwa Nelsa, is still missing.

Dion’s body had a deep cut on the neck and police suspect that she was murdered.

Deputy Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said investigations were in progress, while efforts to locate the mother are underway as she has been missing for more than a week.

Ms Nelsa is mentally-challenged and resides at Plot 2, Earlymore Farm under Chief Makoni’s area.

“Ms Nelsa left home with her baby while visiting her aunt, Ms Virginia Chipodoto. However, she did not arrive and a search party comprising villagers was mobilised. The pair was not found.

“The baby was later found floating in Rusape River with a deep cut on the neck. Anyone with information that might help in the investigations should approach their nearest police station,” said Asst Insp Chinyoka. Manica Post