CHIEF DIES IN HORROR ACCIDENT



CHIEF Mabhikwa of Lupane who died yesterday after his vehicle crashed head on with a haulage truck on Sunday night has been described as a humble cultural preservationist of outstanding leadership qualities who did not need to impose himself to be recognised.

Members of The late Chief Mabhikwa’s family who visited the accident scene yesterday

Born Vusumuzi Khumalo from Jotsholo area in Lupane, he was installed Chief Mabhikwa on May 11, 2012 at the age of 18, and had served the traditional leadership institution for a decade.

He was 28.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed Lupane District in Matabeleland North as news filtered that ‘induna isikhotheme’, a Nguni terminology referring to the death of a revered traditional leader.

Chief Mabhikwa died early yesterday morning at St Luke’s Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment after his car, an Isuzu twin cab was involved in a head on collision with a haulage truck, just 6km from his homestead in Jotsholo on Sunday, at about 10PM.





The Chronicle yesterday visited the scene of the accident. The wreckage of the mangled vehicle showed that the driver’s side was a total write off.

His sister, Ms Sehliselo Khumalo, said they received a call after 10PM on Sunday informing them about the accident.

“Chief Mabhikwa was involved in an accident at around 10PM and was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital for medical attention,” she told Chronicle.

“It was about 6km from Cross Jotsholo and he was on his way home from Bulawayo.

He had a collision with a haulage truck and we rushed to the scene.

“When we got there, he was trapped in the car and was in pain, saying his leg is painful.

He was speaking and the ambulance came and took him to St Luke’s Hospital where the doctor and nurses attended to him,” said Ms Khumalo.

She said at 3AM they left Chief Mabhikwa conscious but received the sad news some hours later.





“When we left doctors said he was stable and his injury was on the hip joint.

We then left the hospital at around 3AM and said our goodbyes to him promising that we shall see each other in the morning,” said Ms Khumalo.

“Unfortunately, at around 7AM we got a phone call informing us that he is no more.”

Government has also mourned the death of Chief Mabhikwa, describing him as a patriotic chief and diligent young traditional leader. Chronicle