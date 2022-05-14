CHAMISA GIVING US SLEEPLESS NIGHTS, SAYS MOHADI

FORMER vice-president Kembo Mohadi has admitted that Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is giving Zanu PF sleepless nights as he urged ruling party members to ‘pull up their socks’ to avoid a 2023 shocker.

Mohadi, who is Zanu PF’s co- vice president, expressed concern at the CCC’s rapid growth, saying it was making inroads even into the party’s strongholds. He said this during an induction workshop for the ruling party’s Matabeleland South leadership in Beitbridge which ended yesterday.

Chamisa unveiled the CCC in January this year after his nemesis MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed all the MDC names and symbols.

The CCC made known its intentions for 2023 winning 19 of the 28 contested parliamentary seats in the March 26 by-elections with Zanu PF taking the remainder, a feat that Mohadi said was worrying.

“We did not have MDC until 1999 so it came from us. We were not good shepherds. We lost some sheep in our flock and they have come to haunt us,” Mohadi said while officially opening the workshop on Friday.

“If we had listened to the workers, we would not be having this MDC headache. This opposition party did not exist until 1999…the party has come back to haunt us and cause us headaches.

“These lost sheep are giving us sleepless nights. It’s a daunting task to get rid of them but we should do it through votes.”

In 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the presidential election with a slight margin, but Chamisa insists he was robbed of victory through rigging mechanisms.

Chamisa and Mnangangwa will square off in 2023 again as they have been endorsed by their supporters.

Recently, the CCC launched a campaign targeting rural areas, Zanu PF’s known strongholds.

In 2021, Chamisa’s rural inroads were met with violence from suspected Zanu Pf fanatics.

Mohadi said he could not fathom an opposition victory in the 2023 polls as he pleaded with the party faithful to expend their energies towards ensuring a Mnangagwa and Zanu Pf victory next year.

“Your invitation of gurus from the Chitepo College of Ideology shows the seriousness of the business you are gathered for.

“It is key to understand what values our great party stands for,” Mohadi said.

“We should ward off competition from opposition.

“We need to be stronger than ever before and we should remain alive as elections are the survival of our Independence.” Standard