VICE PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga is today expected to preside over the burial of Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane at his rural home in Jotsholo, Matabeleland North.

President Mnangagwa yesterday accorded Chief Mabhikwa (28) a State-assisted funeral, and deployed VP Chiwenga to represent him during the burial.

VP Chiwenga also donated US$5 000 towards funeral expenses. Herald