CCC AND ZANU PF SUPPORTERS CLASH IN ZENGEZA

CHITUNGWIZA police yesterday blocked a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign in Zengeza West ahead of the Saturday by-election.
The event was stopped at the eleventh hour after police
fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse campaigning CCC supporters. They
were also attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters.
This resulted in a stampede which left several people injured. CCC ward 7 candidate Lovemore Maiko, CCC member Lazarus Sigauke and several others were left injured.
CCC alleges that the police were responsible for violently
disrupting their peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Zengeza West
constituency.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “We condemn the
violent attacks on our members by Zanu PF. It is our constitutional right to
mobilise voters ahead of the upcoming by-election. Zanu PF is scared stiff of
CCC and it knows it can never win a free and fair election. That is why we
continue to call for a pre-election pact and dialogue on electoral reforms to
ensure that we do not have a disputed election in 2023. There must be an end to
political violence.”
But national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi last night said he was unaware of the incident. Newsday
🟡The ZANUPF thugs have injured one of our members who's part of the door to door election campaign team in Ward 7, Zengeza West Constituency this afternoon. This violent behaviour by the regime in Harare is archaic & has no space in the morden politics. #StopViolence pic.twitter.com/i5zna9TQwv— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) May 2, 2022
