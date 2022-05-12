BUSINESSWOMAN KIDNAPPED, BLOOD DRAINED FOR RITUAL PURPOSES

A SHOP owner in Kelvin industrial site in Bulawayo is counting her lucky stars after unidentified people kidnapped her and drained her blood for suspected ritual purposes.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday.

Ncube told Southern Eye that the female shop owner was offered a lift by four females in a Honda Fit vehicle.

The women then drove the lady to a secluded bushy area where they injected her with an unknown substance which rendered her unconscious.

While she was unconscious they allegedly drained blood from her.

“The kidnappers then drove along Gwanda Road and dumped the victim at the 15km peg after Kensington. She reported the matter to the police.

“She was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical help,” he said.

Ncube said they discovered that the woman had marks all over her body. Police suspect her blood could have been drained for ritual purposes.

“Police are still looking for the suspects. We urge members of the public to utilise public transport and shun boarding private taxis,” he said. Newsday