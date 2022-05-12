BUSINESSWOMAN KIDNAPPED, BLOOD DRAINED FOR RITUAL PURPOSES

A SHOP owner in Kelvin industrial site in Bulawayo is counting her lucky stars after unidentified people kidnapped her and drained her blood for suspected ritual purposes.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident yesterday.
Ncube told Southern Eye that the female shop owner was
offered a lift by four females in a Honda Fit vehicle.
The women then drove the lady to a secluded bushy area
where they injected her with an unknown substance which rendered her
unconscious.
While she was unconscious they allegedly drained blood from
her.
“The kidnappers then drove along Gwanda Road and dumped the
victim at the 15km peg after Kensington.
She reported the matter to the police.
“She was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for
medical help,” he said.
Ncube said they discovered that the woman had marks all
over her body. Police suspect her blood
could have been drained for ritual purposes.
“Police are still looking for the suspects. We urge members
of the public to utilise public transport and shun boarding private taxis,” he
said. Newsday
