BUILDER STEALS US$100K FROM CHURCH



A BUILDER landed in the dock yesterday after he allegedly teamed up with his accomplices and robbed his employer of over US$100 000.

Alexio Rwizi, Lloyd Mutusva and Munyaradzi Matenhese appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Allegations are that sometime in March, Rwizi, who is employed at the Muslim Church along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare as a builder, planned to rob his employer.

And, in pursuit of his plan, he connived with Mutusva and Matenhese, together with three other accomplices still at large, to execute the robbery.

It is the State’s case that on March 28, at around 10pm, the gang went to the church and confronted Joramu Mazungunye, who was guarding the premises.

They removed his shoe laces and tied both his hands and legs and used his hat to cover his face.

One of the gang members remained guarding Mazungunye while the others went to the director’s office, where they broke a window and gained entry.

They stole a pocket containing money and left the office before force marching Mazungunye to the main entrance, where they left him tied up.

Rwizi also appeared before the same court facing money laundering charges after he allegedly used the stolen money to buy assets.

Rwizi bought an unregistered Mazda Bongo for US$8 500 and a black Honda Fit for US$5 600, and registered the vehicles.

The police received information that Rwizi was spending money extravagantly and investigations led to his arrest in the robbery case.

He failed to explain the source of his income.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro