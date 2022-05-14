BROKE COUNCIL SPLASHES ON TWIN CAB FOR BOSS

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council has bought a state-of-the-range Toyota Twin Cab vehicle at a time when the local authority has had a number of buildings razed by infernos due to the unavailability of a fire tender. It has also emerged that Council removed from its list of priorities, the purchase of a fire tender and an ambulance.
While the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public
Works, Honourable Marian Chombo said the vehicle was for the council
chairperson, Tsholotsho RDC chairperson Councillor Esau Siwela refuted that and
said the vehicle was for the chief executive officer.
In the last seven years, property worth thousands of US
dollars was destroyed by fires at Tsholotsho Business Centre, with the local
authority sending an SOS to the Bulawayo City Council, 115km away for fire
tenders which would arrive more than three hours later with massive damage
already done.
Tsholotsho Football Club owner, Mandla Manyathela
In 2015, a local
businessman and Tsholotsho Football Club owner, Mandla Manyathela, lost
property worth more than US$300 000 after his supermarket and butchery were
gutted by fire.
Five years later, Family Choice Supermarket was also razed
and in March this year, a Better Schools Programme of Zimbabwe building had its
entire roof and property inside completely destroyed following an electrical
fault induced fire.
The purchase of the vehicle was revealed by Deputy Minister
Chombo while on a visit to Chief Sigola’s homestead in Umzingwane district,
Matabeleland South province on Tuesday. Herald
