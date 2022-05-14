BROKE COUNCIL SPLASHES ON TWIN CAB FOR BOSS

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council has bought a state-of-the-range Toyota Twin Cab vehicle at a time when the local authority has had a number of buildings razed by infernos due to the unavailability of a fire tender. It has also emerged that Council removed from its list of priorities, the purchase of a fire tender and an ambulance.

While the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Marian Chombo said the vehicle was for the council chairperson, Tsholotsho RDC chairperson Councillor Esau Siwela refuted that and said the vehicle was for the chief executive officer.

In the last seven years, property worth thousands of US dollars was destroyed by fires at Tsholotsho Business Centre, with the local authority sending an SOS to the Bulawayo City Council, 115km away for fire tenders which would arrive more than three hours later with massive damage already done.

Tsholotsho Football Club owner, Mandla Manyathela

In 2015, a local businessman and Tsholotsho Football Club owner, Mandla Manyathela, lost property worth more than US$300 000 after his supermarket and butchery were gutted by fire.

Five years later, Family Choice Supermarket was also razed and in March this year, a Better Schools Programme of Zimbabwe building had its entire roof and property inside completely destroyed following an electrical fault induced fire.

The purchase of the vehicle was revealed by Deputy Minister Chombo while on a visit to Chief Sigola’s homestead in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province on Tuesday. Herald