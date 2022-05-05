BRO AND SIS CONNIVE TO STEAL US$38K



TWO Mhondoro siblings appeared in court yesterday to answer charges of unlawful entry after they allegedly connived to steal US$38 000.

Gift Nyamayevhu (27) and Elizabeth Nyamayevhu (30) appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbra Mateko.

Gift is facing unlawful entry in aggravated circumstances charges while Elizabeth is being charged for receiving stolen property. The court heard that Gift was employed by the complainant, Gerald Nyoni, who is a doctor and stays in Strathaven, Harare.

Allegations are that in 2019, Nyoni employed Gift as a gardener whose duties included maintaining the surroundings and feeding pets. He was staying at the premises with his family.

The court heard that Nyoni would leave Gift in charge of his premises when he went outside the country.

When he returned, he would notice that some of his belongings were missing.

While Nyoni was away, the duo connived to steal from him and searched for the bedroom and safe keys.

They allegedly got into the bedroom and unlocked the safe and took US$38 000 and 2000 British pounds.

In order to conceal the offence, they replaced US$6900 with fake notes in $100 denominations.

It is the State’s case that on April 24, Nyoni unlocked his safe and took the money for banking but realised that he had US$26 900, instead of US$58000.

There was also US$6900 in fake notes.

A police report was made and Gift was arrested.

It led to the recovery of a laptop, traveling bags and clothes belonging to his employer, at his rural home.

Investigations revealed he had incriminated his sister as the one who brought the fake notes.

It was further revealed that Gift built a five-roomed house, which he fully furnished, a thatched kitchen, a Blair toilet at his rural home, a five-hectare plot, cattle and goats, using the stolen money.

Moses Mapanga appeared for the State. H Metro