BOY (11) RAPES GIRL (4) AS MOTHER SLEEPS

A four-year-old girl has raped by an 11-year-old boy in Harare. Police said the complainant and the accused are co-tenants.

Circumstances were that the victim was playing with the perpetrator while her mother was already asleep.

The boy forcibly removed the girl’s pants and had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant once.

The complainant felt some pain and started crying but the accused told her to keep quiet indicating that he was going to make a toy car for her.

One of the relatives saw the accused abusing the complainant. The accused was arrested and released into the custody of his mother. H Metro