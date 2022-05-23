BAKERY DRIVERS GO ON STRIKE

PROTON Bakeries drivers in Harare have downed tools demanding a salary review and also cited poor working conditions.
A total of 40 drivers, believed to be working on contracts
which are reviewed after every three months, went on strike on Saturday.
Their strike saw a number of loaded delivery trucks leaving
the bakery yesterday after the company turned to relief drivers.
One of the drivers told H-Metro the Proton Bakery
management had allegedly not dealt with their demands for a review of salaries
and conditions of service.
“We have been working on contract for some time and we are
not entitled to off days,” he said.
“We want management to also consider reviewing our salaries
because they are no longer at par with the current economic challenges.
“They reviewed bread prices and decided not to review our
salaries.
“Management has been blocking us from meeting the company
boss over this matter,” he said.
The drivers spent the weekend gathered outside the company
premises. H Metro
