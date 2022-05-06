AIRPORT OFFICIAL STEALS BAG WITH US$2M, GOES ON SPENDING SPREE

A SECURITY officer with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe who allegedly stole US$2 million and went on a three-month lavish spending spree with her church pastor and a couple of relatives, has now had both her new mansions and a fleet of vehicles worth US$1,4 million frozen pending finalisation of criminal proceedings.

Roselyn Dunga (31) is believed to have stolen US$2 million from the baggage rack at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare before buying properties worth US$1,4 million between August and November last year.

She reportedly bought 14256 Leegate Crescent, Gunhill, Harare on 2 544 square metres for US$400 000 and using her sister’s name, Locadia Chimukosi, she allegedly bought a double-storey mansion at 12 Giraffe Crescent, Borrowdale West, Harare for US$580 000.

Without wasting time, Dunga is said to have roped in Pastor Edmore Chipisa of the Heavenly Fire Ministries, who assisted in the purchase of a white DAF truck (AFQ 1996), two yellow DAF trucks (without registration plates), a white IVECO truck (without a registration plate), three flat bed trailers, also without registration plates and one tanker.

Dunga, through her 17-year-old nephew, also bought a 19-hectare plot, described in the Deeds records as the remainder of Coburn 23 Plot in Selous for US$130 000.

The High Court recently interdicted Dunga, Pastor Chipisa and three others whose names were used in the purchase of the properties from selling them pending finalisation of the case.

The suspects should also explain how they acquired the properties within such a short space of time, splurging US$1 475 000.

Part of the interdict application reads: “Within a period of three months, the respondents acquired assets whose value amounts to US$1 475 000 in cash. Accordingly, there is a lawful basis upon which this Honourable Court should demand an explanation from the respondents regarding their wealth.

“At the same time, the respondents’ wealth ought to be subjected to an order freezing the identified property, which is likely to be dissipated through further laundering by the respondents.”

The State believes Dunga, who was stationed at the airport, stole baggage containing a US$2 million in August last year.

It was not mentioned in court papers who the money belonged to and how Dunga managed to sneak the bag out of the airport, a high security zone.

The police had a tip-off that through her post of security officer, she had the duty of scanning baggage for prohibited contraband before the exit of aircraft.

But when she identified baggage containing cash, Dunga knew that it was an offence and prohibited under the Bank Use Promotion Act as a detainable offence in terms of that Act but did not report the matter to authorities.

It also contravened the Exchange Control Act and the Exchange Control Regulations, 1996. “Externalising or exporting of currency without the authority of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is barred in the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act,” reads the application.

Dunga is said to have purchased a Mercedes Benz S350D (AFG 2419) for US$95 000 from Barnabas Vera in September 2021.

The car dealer has since confirmed the sale to the investigators and a copy of the agreement of sale has since been availed.

Concerning the US$580 000 double storey mansion in Borrowdale West acquired from Laila Green, Chimukosi’s name appears on the agreement of sale papers as the buyer, as a way of covering up for the money laundering.

“The house in question remains unoccupied as it is vacant upon departure of the previous owner,” reads the court papers.

Pastor Chipisa and his wife Sharon Kasaru reportedly used part of the money to buy the Gunhill property for US$400 000 from Diniwe Chakamanga. Herald