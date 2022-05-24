ACTOR ARRESTED, FINED OVER TIK TOK COP VIDEO

TELEVISION actor, David Kanduna, who starred in the ZTV drama series Kuchina-Genesis and other local productions, has been fined for cyber bullying.

David Kanduna,23, appeared before Mashonaland West provincial magistrate, Tinashe Ndokora, charged with cyber bullying as defined in Section 164b of Data Protection Act, Chapter 17:12.

He was fined $3000.

The actor will serve 20 days in prison should he fail to raise the money.

Prosecuting, Tendai Tapi, told the court that on May 14, at the Chinhoyi University of Technology, the complainant, who is a police officer, was deployed at the university grounds.

Some of the fans started singing and mocking the complainant.

Kanduna was recording a video of the police officer and posted it on 4:2 Chain Supply Management Whatsapp group, without the consent of the complainant.

The video was further posted on Tik-Tok and the complainant filed a police report, leading to the arrest of Kanduna. H Metro