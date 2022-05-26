ACCOUNTANT STEALS GRACE MUGABE'S US$42K

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe was swindled of US$42 000 by her accountant, Jabulani Cornerstone Dumbura who worked at her Highfield Farm in Norton.

Dumbura was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him to June 30 on $30 000 bail.

The matter was reported by a police officer, Collins Matongo who is Grace’s personal security detail.

It is alleged that from April 14 to May 11 last year Matongo discovered that Dumbura unlawfully withdrew vehicles: A Triton, two Nissan NP200, an MF260 tractor and a motor bike from the auction yard at Gushungo Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, which is part of Highfield Farm.

The stolen assets were later recovered by an informant.

From March 21, 2022 to April 14, 2022, Matongo also discovered that Dumbura received US$11 045 from members of staff after they bought goods at the auction, but he converted the money to his own use.

On April 28, 2022, Dumbura stole a water pump valued at US$3 000 from the auction yard and took it to one Mutanga in Damafalls.

To cover up the offence, he raised a Goods Out note number 05463 purporting that the pump was going for repairs. It was later recovered by Matongo.

From April 8, 2022 to May 10, 2022 he also converted US$17 991 from beef sales to his own use.

The total value that Grace was prejudiced is US$42 636-48 and the value of recovered goods is yet to be established. Newsday