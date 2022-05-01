47 CASES IN ONE DAY AS DIVORCE RATE SPIKES

The High Court in Harare recorded a staggering 47 divorce cases on Thursday last week while statistics show that 1 351 couples filed for divorce last year compared to 1 117 in 2020.
Observers believe the surging in divorce cases represent a
serious decay in Zimbabwe’s moral fabric.
Any dissolution of a marriage registered under the
Marriages Act has to be done at the High Court, even if the couple agrees.
According to psychologists, women divorce their husbands
due to poverty, while other couples part ways because of infidelity and
infertility, among various issues.
In Zimbabwe, marriage counsellors and analysts have
attributed the surge in divorce cases to financial challenges and the breakdown
in the country’s social and moral fabrics.
Social commentator and college lecturer Pardon Taodzera
singled out the Zimbabwe’s economic decay as the drivers of marriage collapse.
“Most marriages are on the brink of collapse because of
poverty. Men are constantly under pressure to fend for the family while
negating their role of providing emotional support to their wives,” he said.
“The shrinking economy also means that both parties have to
work and they have no time to do things together to strengthen their bond as
couples.”
Padare-Enkundleni Men’s Forum chairman Jonah Gokova said
the breakdown of the extended family system was one of the main causes of
divorces.
“Uncles and aunts played a pivotal role in keeping families
together in the past. The relatives would give advice on how to keep a marriage
solid, but these days most families are disintegrated,” he said.
“Some relatives are living outside and young couples have
nowhere to turn when they encounter challenges in marriage.”
Apostolic Faith Mission pastor Cayman Murwadzo noted that
the issue of gender equality has also contributed to the breakdown of marriages.
“The Bible gives emphasis on the issue of hierarchy. Men
are the heads of families, but because of issues of gender equality, women are
clamouring to occupy spaces that are biblically reserved for men and this
creates problems and discord in marriages,” Murwadzo said. Newsday
