28 CATTLE DESTROYED



THE Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) on Tuesday slaughtered and burnt 28 head of cattle that were illegally moved from a Theileriosis quarantine.

The destruction of the cattle was meant to curb the spread of Theileriosis disease popularly known as January disease.

DVS Director Dr Jairus Machakwa confirmed the incident.

Dr Machakwa said Sabelo Moyo moved 28 head of cattle from Lancaster Farm to Lubuze Diptank, Insiza.

“The cattle had no Veterinary Movement Permit. Moyo contravened the provisions of Animal Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulations, 1984.

“The animals were also heavily tick infested with the Brown ear tick and other ticks, exposing the whole community to January disease and other Tickborne diseases.

“Lancaster Farm is under a quarantine for Theileriosis which is decimating the national herd. The illegal movement posed risk of spread of specified animal disease against which a quarantine was placed by the Veterinary authority,” he said.

Dr Machakwa said he had to order the destruction and safe disposal of the cattle.

“By virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services by Section 7, Subsection (3) paragraph (a) of the Animal Health Act (Chapter 19:01) and as read with Section 7, subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the Director orders the destruction of the 28 cattle and safe disposal of the carcasses. The Provincial Veterinary Officer for Mat South Province or his representative is hereby ordered to destroy the 28 cattle and ensure safe disposal of carcasses. The destruction and disposal must be witnessed by Police,” he said.

Theileriosis, which is common between December and March is most prevalent in January hence the name January disease.

The disease is spread through the bite of the brown ear tick.

Signs of an animal affected by January disease include swelling of the lymph nodes under the ears and on the shoulder, cloudiness of the eyes, difficulty in breathing, with froth from the nose and mouth.

The affected animal collapses and dies within few days.

January disease is a notifiable disease in Zimbabwe, which means affected farmers are compelled to report to the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services. Herald