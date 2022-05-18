18 GOKOMERE PUPILS FREED

18 of the 23 Gokomere High School pupils arrested late last year on allegations of engaging in violent protests at the learning institution resulting in damages to the school’s dining hall have been acquitted by Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima while prosecutor Tarisai Muvengi appeared for the state.
The 18 pupils were acquitted on May 6 while the remaining
five are set to continue with trial.
Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyer who is representing the pupils
said the State witness who testified in court had no case against the 18 and
the five left are only recognized as ring leaders because they were the ones
who talked with the police back then when the incident occurred.
“We are waiting for the judgement on May 12 because we have
also closed our case. The testimonies given against them does not hold any
water because they are only recognized since they were the ones who spoke with
the police. Otherwise there is no case against them and we continue to plead
not guilty. I am certain that they are going to be acquitted and the magistrate
will rule in our favour,” said Mureri.
The five juveniles are Panashe Wilson Mudhanda, Tapiwanashe
Joseph Burombe, Eugine Muramba, Macdette Tapiwa Chongore and Ricaldo Panashe
Madzivadondo.
The pupils went on a protest after administration at the
school allegedly gave them poor quality food despite the latter having pending
cases at the same courts for embezzling school funds and converting them to own
use. TellZimNews
