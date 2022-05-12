12 MUGODHI CHURCH MEMBERS FLEE

POLICE in Wedza, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for 12 Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church members over the violence that erupted at the church’s headquarters during Easter.
The suspects are all members of a faction led by Washington
Mugodhi who allegedly assaulted a rival faction on April 14 as the fight for
control of the church turned ugly.
Five church members were arrested and taken to Marondera
Magistrates Court on public violence charges. They were remanded to May 20 on
$15 000 bail each.
According to police, the majority of the suspects are from
Masvingo province.
The suspects were identified in a video that was shot
during the melee at the shrine.
The church has been rocked by a bitter leadership wrangle
following the death of Thadeau Mugodhi in 2019.
The late Mugodhi had appointed his son Washington as
successor, a move that angered other sect members who described it as
unconstitutional.
One Tonny Sigauke, who claimed to be the rightful heir
according to the church constitution, has taken Washington to court for
clinging to the throne.
In September 2021, High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba
ruled that Sigauke did not have
authority to represent the church while Washington’s appointment was declared
null and void. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment