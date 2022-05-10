10 PEOPLE MURDERED EVERY WEEK IN ZIM

MORE than 10 murder cases are being reported every week countrywide, police have said.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said most of the murder cases emanate from family disputes and has urged citizens to resolve their misunderstandings amicably to avoid loss of lives.

“It is so sad that we are witnessing a surge in the number of murder cases countrywide,” he said.

“We are recording more than 10 murder cases weekly and we want to encourage people to resolve their disputes amicably.

“We are also calling on traditional leaders, who include village or kraal heads and chiefs, to assist families and associates to resolve differences in a peaceful manner.”

Ass-Comm Nyathi said as police, they will continue to conduct awareness campaigns countrywide.

“A Zvimba man is on the run after fatally striking his wife multiple times with a hammer in the head over accusations of infidelity

“Givias Kanzou (49) accused his wife Auxillia Dingirosi (36) of having an extra marital affair and hammered her on the head several times resulting in her death.

“He then fled the scene and his whereabouts are still unknown.”

Ass Comm Nyathi also said: “On May 12, Pererai Mugure of Chikerema Village in Chatsworth assaulted his 16-year old daughter to death after trying to refrain him from assaulting her mother.

“In a related case, Wisdom Sinarwo of Masvingo, who was 22, was stabbed to death by his cousin Trust Sinarwo with a knife on the chest, after the victim had pleaded with the suspect to stop shouting at them using obscene language.” H Metro