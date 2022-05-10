10 PEOPLE MURDERED EVERY WEEK IN ZIM

MORE than 10 murder cases are being reported every week countrywide, police have said.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, said most of the murder cases emanate from family disputes and has
urged citizens to resolve their misunderstandings amicably to avoid loss of
lives.
“It is so sad that we are witnessing a surge in the number
of murder cases countrywide,” he said.
“We are recording more than 10 murder cases weekly and we
want to encourage people to resolve their disputes amicably.
“We are also calling on traditional leaders, who include
village or kraal heads and chiefs, to assist families and associates to resolve
differences in a peaceful manner.”
Ass-Comm Nyathi said as police, they will continue to
conduct awareness campaigns countrywide.
“A Zvimba man is on the run after fatally striking his wife
multiple times with a hammer in the head over accusations of infidelity
“Givias Kanzou (49)
accused his wife Auxillia Dingirosi (36) of having an extra marital affair and
hammered her on the head several times resulting in her death.
“He then fled the scene and his whereabouts are still
unknown.”
Ass Comm Nyathi also said: “On May 12, Pererai Mugure of
Chikerema Village in Chatsworth assaulted his 16-year old daughter to death
after trying to refrain him from assaulting her mother.
“In a related case, Wisdom Sinarwo of Masvingo, who was 22,
was stabbed to death by his cousin Trust Sinarwo with a knife on the chest,
after the victim had pleaded with the suspect to stop shouting at them using
obscene language.” H Metro
