ZIMPOST EMPLOYEE STEALS CASH, FAKES ROBBERY

A ZIMPOST employee based in Buhera was arrested on allegations of stealing US$3 100 and ZWL2 500 from his employer and faking armed robbery to conceal the crime.

Brandon Matongera (24) hired four accomplices to stage a robbery at his workplace.

He gave them US$500 as reward from the loot.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the arrest of Matongera, Tinashe Juru , Liberty Mwenye, Tafadzwa Joshua Musasa and Anthony Jaha.

He said on March 23, Matongera who was employed as a counter clerk at Zimpost Buhera and also as an agent of Access Forex reported for duty and started cleaning the shop.

“In his initial report to the police, he said while he was cleaning the veranda, two unknown suspects came to the shop and he went inside to assist them.

“Matongera claimed that he was robbed by the suspects after one of them pulled out a firearm. Matongera claimed that the ‘robbers’ demanded cash and he led them to the counter where he unlocked the safe and surrendered US$3 100 and $2 500 and ZWL2 500.

“After taking the cash, the two ‘suspects’ took Matongera’s phone and force-marched him to their vehicle which was parked outside the post office,” said Inspector Muzondo.

He added: “Matongera claimed that the suspects bundled him into their vehicle which was being driven by the third suspect. Matongera also claimed that he was dropped at a bushy area near Nerutanga Business Centre.”

According to Matongera’s claims, he then went back to the road and boarded another vehicle which took him back to Buhera.

He made a report at ZRP Buhera.

However, three days later, police investigations revealed that the suspects had used a Honda Fit which was registered under Enos Dara to commit the crime.

When Dara was contacted, he confirmed that the vehicle belonged to him, before adding that it was being used as a taxi by Musasa.

This led to Musasa’s arrest and the recovery of the vehicle.

Musasa implicated Matongera who had purported to be the complainant.

Investigations revealed that Matongera had staged the armed robbery case to steal from his employer. Manica Post