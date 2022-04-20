ZIMBAS ATTACK XENOPHOBIC SA MINISTER

ZIMBABWEANS have blasted recent comments by South African Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was quoted saying he would resign after all undocumented foreigners had been locked away.
They described Motsoaledi’s utterances as tantamount to
endorsing xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
Addressing an African National Congress (ANC) regional conference
in the Eastern Cape province this week, Motsoaledi said: “Why is the ANC
keeping quiet and believing [this problem] will go away? It is not going to go
away. I am in Home Affairs. I know what I am talking about. We are the only
country that accepts rascals. That is not the meaning of democracy. We are not
going to allow that. I am coming for them. When all of them are in jail, locked
in and the keys have been thrown away, then I will step down — only then.”
Analysts described Motsoaledi’s utterances as irresponsible
and legalising xenophobia.
“He should be extremely careful because he is likely to be
taken by the Operation Dudula gangsters to be giving an official recognition of
their criminal activities,” analyst Effie Ncube said.
He said there was no evidence supporting that foreigners in
South Africa were engaging in criminal activities.
Political analyst Dumisani Nkomo said: “These are shocking
statements apparently from an ignorant minister, who is not even aware that it
was foreigners who helped South Africa to attain independence. It was Zambia
that harboured Umkhonto Wesizwe, while Zimbabwe harboured the ANC.”
Political analyst Vivid Gwede said: “The government has the
primary duty to ensure the safety of all citizens within and beyond its
borders. It should do more to engage South Africa to get unequivocal assurances
and guarantees of protection of all Zimbabwean migrants.”
Academic Methuseli Moyo said government should push South
Africa to condemn and act on the attacks.
“The long-term solution is to create a conducive economic
and political environment in Zimbabwe so that our nationals come back from
South Africa,” Moyo said.
Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson Livit Mugejo said
government would continue engaging its South Africa counterparts to find
solutions to the xenophobic attacks.
“We remain gravely concerned about the increase in the
number of incidents of violence against our nationals in various parts of the
host country,” he said.
“Consultations with the host government will continue using
the established diplomatic channels with a view to finding solutions to this
devastating problem.”
Recently, a Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi was burnt to death in
South Africa by a mob from Operation Dudula after he failed to produce a
passport. Newsday
