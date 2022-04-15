ZIMBA CROC ATTACK SURVIVOR STUCK IN ZAMBIA HOSP

The survivor of a horrific crocodile attack in Lake Kariba, Alexander Chimedza who has been hospitalised for the past month needs at least US$150 to settle hospital bills.
Chimedza was discharged six days ago but cannot leave the
hospital owing to an outstanding balance of US$150 in service costs.
In an interview, a distressed Chimedza said he could not
leave Mutenderi Hospital in Zambia, despite being discharged as he has not
raised the required amount to clear his hospital bill.
“My brothers are trying whatever they can do to ensure the
money is raised but so far it has been to no avail. I am still admitted in
hospital until I raise the required amount,” said Chimedza.
He said those willing to assist should get in touch with Mr
Chimedza on +263717921812 and his brother Ngorezha on +263 78 618 5020. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment