skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 23 April 2022
ZANU PF NOT GOING ANYWHERE, SAYS ED
Saturday, April 23, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
50% CAR IMPORT DUTY NOW IN ZIM DOLLARS
FIFTY percent of duty on car imports will now be paid in local currency, according to the new regulations, in a move expected to promote and...
NO CONGRESS, CHANCES OF WINNING SLIM TO NONE, SAYS PROF MOYO
NOAH TAGUTA DIES
The leader of Johane Marange Apostolic Church, High Priest St Noah Taguta Momberume has died. He died yesterday afternoon and believed to ...
MUDEDE DRAGS SON TO COURT OVER CAR
FORMER Registrar-General, Tobaiwa Mudede, has dragged his son to court accusing him of stealing his US$40 000 car. Tawanda Mudede, 25, was...
PICS : ZIMBABWE AT 42
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment