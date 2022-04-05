YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER : MAINTENANCE PAYING LOVER WEEPS IN COURT

A WOMAN shocked her lover in court yesterday after revealing he was not the father of a child he was paying maintenance for.

Petronella Kagure made the claims during an inquiry at the Harare Civil Court where her ex-lover, Nyakudya Nyakurema, had applied for a protection order against her.

Nyakurema could not hold back tears, during the court proceedings, after the shocking claim.

A brief adjournment was made to allow Nyakurema to come to terms with the heartbreaking news.

“I have been suffering at the hands of Kagure for the past eight years and I can’t bear her actions anymore and now she is telling me I am not the child’s father,” said Nyakurema.

“She has been assaulting and insulting me in public for years and I think she has been using the maintenance I give her for the child to spoil herself with other men.”

Kagure claimed she had no problems with the protection order being granted.

“I don’t have any reason to look for him anymore, he is not my son’s biological father, so, he can enjoy his protection from the court,” said Kagure.

Magistrate Tamara Chibinda granted the order. Nyakurema continued crying, even outside the court, where he threw himself to the ground, only to be reprimanded by court officials. H Metro