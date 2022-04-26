WIFE BASHED ME WITH A SPOON: EX BANK BOSS

FORMER ZB Bank chief executive Ronald Mutandagayi (59) has dragged his wife to court, accusing her of perpetrating domestic violence.

Mutandagayi, whose video of him bashing his wife, Loveness (48) went viral last year, is accusing her of assaulting him with a wooden spoon and unlawfully disposing of their property worth US$100 000.

Loveness appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti and was remanded to May 17 for trial on free bail.

The State alleges that between January 14 and 28 this year, Loveness disposed of the couple’s property worth US$100 000, taking advantage of the complainant’s poor health.

The State alleges that the couple’s domestic worker confirmed to him that his wife had taken a number of household items.

It is alleged that Loveness bashed Mutandagayi with a wooden spoon after confronting him over a missing car steering wheel.

Mutandagayi later locked himself in a room. Loveness allegedly instructed one Samantha Mamvura to capture the fight with her husband on video.

It is alleged that their relationship turned hostile, prompting the banker to seek alternative accommodation.

While he was away, Loveness disposed of more household property worth US$95 000. Newsday