WE ARE READY : STATE ON MARRY MUBAIWA'S ATTEMPTED MURDER TRIAL

THE State yesterday said police were ready with Marry Mubaiwa’s docket on attempted murder charges and it was now perusing it with expectation of prosecuting her when she returns to court within the next month.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said they were hoping that they will be ready to prosecute Mubaiwa when she returns to court on June 21 this year.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have attempted to take Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s life by removing a medical intravenous set and a catheter when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

“The docket on attempted murder is now complete and we are now in its possession for perusal.

“We are hoping to furnish her with a trial date on that day,” said Mr Mutsokoti.

Mubaiwa, through lawyer Mr Doug Coltart, who was standing in for Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, agreed to return to court on June 21.

She, however, placed the State on notice that she wishes to apply for refusal of further remand if she is not furnished with a trial date.

It is the State’s allegations that Mubaiwa entered into the hospital where VP Chiwenga was admitted.

The court heard that she then unlawfully removed the Vice President’s medical Intra Venous Giving Set as well as the Central Venous Catheter from him, resulting in him bleeding profusely. It is further alleged that she forced him off the bed, held his hand, and moved him out of the ward.

The State alleges that Mubaiwa was intercepted by the security personnel, she had initially locked out of the room prior to incident.

Security personnel are said to have called the hospital staff to reconnect the medical equipment she had allegedly unlawfully removed.

The Vice President was successfully resuscitated with Mubaiwa said to have disappeared from the hospital.

It is the State’s case that VP Chiwenga, prior to his admission in hospital, Mubaiwa detained him at a top hotel in Pretoria and denying him medical attention.

Her actions prompted security team to force their way into the hotel and took him to hospital.

Upon his re-admission Chiwenga had the two medical instruments inserted and was placed under 24-hour monitoring by the doctors and his security personnel as he was helpless, the court heard.

Mubaiwa is also charged with externalisation of US$1 million and money laundering of over US$900 000.

She was recently convicted and fined $60 000 for lying that VP Chiwenga had consented to solemnise their wedding.

Yesterday, Mubaiwa appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje. Herald