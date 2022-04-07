WE ARE READY FOR MAMOMBE TRIAL : STATE

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti applied that the duo return to Harare
Magistrates Court on June 6 when they expect to furnish them with a trial date.
Mamombe and Chimbiri, through their lawyer Mr Charles
Kwaramba, did not oppose the State’s application but notified the State that
they will apply for refusal of further remand on the day in question.
It is alleged that while at the intersection of Kwame
Nkrumah Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street the two motor vehicles were stopped by
traffic lights.
The court heard that Mamombe and Chimbiri opened their
windows and started shouting at the police officers saying: “Police officers
leave those accused persons you have arrested because you will infect them with
Covid”.
It is alleged that they went on to shout and insult the
police officers on duty, leading to their arrest.
Yesterday, Mamombe and Chimbiri appeared before regional
magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje. Herald
